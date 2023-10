This winter, russian troops will again try to destroy the Ukrainian energy network. But it is important for Ukrainians to survive this winter period. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in an evening video address.

According to Zelenskyy, the current russian leadership constantly repeats its mistakes.

"And when they don't succeed, they think they allegedly did not do enough evil to succeed. Such crazy logic. But we have to take that into account. This winter, russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system. They are not able to accept the idea that Ukraine will not be conquered anyway. But they will try to make more strikes and more attempts to bypass our defense," he said.

The President noted that the Ukrainian authorities are fully aware of the danger that awaits Ukraine ahead, but it is important to survive this winter.

"To win this winter, to go through all the difficulties and give protection to our people is very important. And, by the way, local authorities must do their full part of the preparatory work. Next week we will record the current state of preparation for winter in the regions," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country russia may begin to carry out new attacks on objects of energy infrastructure of Ukraine in late September or early October.