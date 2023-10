Exports of Ukrainian dairy products decrease by 30% to 7,330 tons in September

In September 2023, compared to August, exports of Ukrainian dairy products decreased by 30% to 7,330 tons, and in monetary terms - by 43% to USD 14.05 million.

This is stated in the message of the Association of Milk Producers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In September 2023, Ukraine reduced exports of dairy products due to the limited supply of raw milk for domestic enterprises and a reduction in its processing. Ukrainian processors primarily close the needs of the domestic market, where consumer demand has intensified," said Heorhii Kukhaleishvili, analyst at the Milk Producers Association.

It is noted that the main export categories in monetary terms were the following goods: milk and cream, condensed - 29%; cheeses - 23%; butter - 19%; ice cream - 13%.

In particular, the natural volumes of export of non-condensed milk and cream amounted to 2,310 tons, which is 8% less than in August.

At the same time, revenue for the delivered goods decreased by 10% to USD 1.27 million.

About 97% of the exported goods were shipped to Moldova and about 3% to Georgia.

In September, Ukraine also reduced natural exports of condensed milk and cream by 61% to 1,640 tons, and cash revenue for the delivered goods decreased by 58% to USD 4.11 million.

At the same time, about 68.7% of goods were delivered to the European Union member states, 9.15% - to Bangladesh, and 6.21% - to Georgia.

Exports of fermented milk products (buttermilk) in natural volumes decreased by 7% to 301 tons, and in monetary terms increased by 11% to USD 357,000.

About 98% of fermented milk products exported from Ukraine came to Moldova.

Butter exports declined 22% to 527 tons in September, with cash revenue for the goods delivered decreasing 24% to USD 2.65 million.

About 58% of exported oil volumes were delivered to Moldova, 10.41% to Israel, 7.6% to Kazakhstan, 7.6% to Azerbaijan and 4.74% to China.

In September, Ukraine exported 768 tons of cheeses worth USD 3.21 million, while natural export volumes decreased by 22%, and cash revenue for delivered goods decreased by 24% compared to August.

The main directions of cheese export in September were Moldova (39%), Kazakhstan (27%), the EU (18.4%) and Jordan (6.22%).

Natural ice cream exports decreased by 109% to 557 tons, and cash revenue for delivered goods decreased 116% to USD 1.77 million.

About 47% of goods were delivered to EU member states, 27% to Moldova, 12.6% to Israel, 2.44% to China, 2.28% to Kazakhstan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Canada allowed the export of milk and dairy products from Ukraine.