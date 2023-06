Canada has permitted the export of milk and dairy products from Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the notification, the explanation of the requirements of Canadian legislation, which apply to producers of dairy products and are specified in the zoosanitary certificate, has been published on the official web portal of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the section Countries’ Requirements.

At the same time, the first step for the export of food products is the request of the market operator to the territorial body of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection for the location of the capacity.

Currently, the markets of 31 countries are open to Ukrainian producers of milk and milk products, namely - the European Union, the Eurasian Union, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Great Britain, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Canada, Qatar, Kenya, China, etc.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Canada allowed the export of bees and bee packages from Ukraine in January.