The Austrian Foreign Ministry summoned the russian ambassador in connection with a missile strike on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Region, on October 5.

This is stated in the message of the Austrian Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X).

Russia’s Ambassador in Vienna was just summoned because of yesterday’s heinous rocket attack on a village in Kharkiv Oblast, claiming dozens of innocent lives. Attacks on civilians are a war crime. Those responsible must be held accountable. https://t.co/NMdN1hAtZq

— MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) October 6, 2023

Prior to this, the Austrian Foreign Ministry called for fair punishment for the attack on civilians in the village of Hroza and called the russian strike "a blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, russian terrorist troops hit the village of Hroza, Kupiansk District, Kharkiv Region.

Today, October 6, it became known that as a result of the missile attack, the number of victims increased to 52.

The russian strike on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv Region was also condemned by the United Nations.