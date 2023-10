Number of wounded in missile strike on Kharkiv increased to 30

The number of wounded in the morning russian missile strike on the city of Kharkiv increased to 30. The head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram.

The death toll remains unchanged: the bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 67-year-old grandmother were found under the rubble.

At the same time, according to the Regional Military Administration, 20 men and 9 women aged 18 to 85 years, and another 11-month-old boy, who is the brother of the deceased child, were injured.

The condition of most of the injured, in particular the child, is average. There are also several patients in mild condition, they were treated on the spot.

Mostly people have explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the hands and feet, faces, hematomas. Two victims have an acute stress response.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Interior Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said that during the removal of debris from a missile strike by the aggressor state of russia on the center of Kharkiv, rescuers took out the body of a 10-year-old child, 16 more people were injured.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-type missiles, one of the missiles hit a 3-story residential building, a fire occurred.

On October 5, russians fired at a cafe and store in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk District, Kharkiv Region, 52 killed are already known.