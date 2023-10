On October 5, Beaver, Ability and DSM Everton arrived at the ports of Great Odesa for loading.

The head of the Institute for Black Sea Strategic Studies Andrii Klymenko said this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"So, we have 15 (vessels) at the entrance as of the evening of October 5, 2023. At the exit - 8 (ships) (not counting 5 more that passed along the new corridor first after being in blockade from February 24, 2023)," the expert added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the Resilient Africa bulk carrier arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first grain ship from Ukraine, which passed through the Black Sea along a temporary corridor.

On July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea on the provision of a "grain corridor."