Russia returns to Ukraine the bodies of the deceased military, who were officially recognized as prisoners.

The representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Yurii Taraniuk announced this at a briefing in the Military Media Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today, russia has already handed over to us twelve bodies of our prisoners, which had previously been confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross as being held captive in russia," he said.

Taraniuk added that at the same time there were no reports from russia about the deterioration of their health or their serious condition.

In his opinion, this again calls into question the quality of work or the presence of a medical commission at the russian side.

At the same time, Taraniuk drew attention to the need to create mixed medical commissions, which will speed up the return of seriously wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war from the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian prisoners of war collect gift bags, furniture and bake bread in Ukrainian captivity.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine interviewed former Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 80% of them complained about the poor quality of food and its lack in the russian captivity. Because of this, prisoners of war experienced physical pain and suffering, and the main indicator of poor quality nutrition is weight loss and deterioration of people's health.

Ukraine handed over to russia all the seriously wounded occupiers whose condition allowed transportation.