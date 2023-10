Since the beginning of the year, DTEK Energy has put 18 new coal fields into operation.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By the end of the year, the company plans to introduce 9 more new coal fields.

"For heat generation, as well as for the entire Ukrainian power system, the upcoming heating season will be another endurance test. We have been preparing for a long time, actively and systematically, so that Ukrainians have light and heat. We are doubling the company's investment in Ukrainian coal production - to more than UAH 7 billion by results of the year. This will allow to provide Ukrainian TPPs with the necessary fuel volumes for reliable operation and to work at maximum capacity during the heating season," said Ildar Salieiev, CEO of DTEK Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable heat generation during the autumn-winter period.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.