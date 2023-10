USA offers Ukraine within 6 months to create High Administrative Court and check integrity of all judges of Su

The USA offers Ukraine to increase the number of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) by April 2024, to create a High Administrative Court of Ukraine (HACU) and to check the integrity of all current judges of the Supreme Court and to appoint new ones to vacant positions.

This is stated in the list of priority reforms submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by the US Embassy, a copy of which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

The US is proposing to Ukraine to amend the law that expands the number of judges of the HACC and allows certain cases to be heard by a single judge instead of a three-judge panel, in order to facilitate a fair and efficient hearing of the growing number of corruption cases.

It is also proposed that Ukraine adopt legislation on the creation of a new specialized court for consideration of administrative cases against national state bodies, staffed by properly vetted judges, after the dissolution of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

In addition, the United States offers the Ukrainian authorities to examine the integrity of the current judges of the Supreme Court in connection with high-profile corruption cases involving the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev and the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, as well as to conduct the selection of new Supreme Court judges to fill vacant positions through a transparent, participatory process independent experts and civil society.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States offers Ukraine to grant the SACPO powers to extradite suspects until 2024.

The USA also offers Ukraine to grant the NACB the right of autonomous wiretapping.