Ukraine Does Not Meet IMF's Obligation To Appoint SACPO Head Within Promised Terms

Ukraine did not meet the obligation before the International Monetary Fund on appointment of the head of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) within the promised terms.

That follows from the data on a tender for SACPO head, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine should have appointed SACPO head before December 2021, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hoped that they were appointed before the end of 2021.

However, the tender commission failed to elect the SACPO head.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received another tranche worth USD 699 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

