The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue being in defense in the east and south of Ukraine and also advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut Axes, vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate at the reached borders. Over the past 24 hours, 43 combat clashes took place at the front.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning briefing on October 4.

In total, the enemy carried out five missile and 108 airstrikes and carried out 55 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

In the zone of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, carries out active subversive activities, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis.

On the Lyman Axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than ten attacks by russians in the area of Makiyivka, Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the occupiers tried to restore their lost position in the area of Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region but were unsuccessful.

"The defense forces are continuing their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries," the military command noted.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the Ukrainian army repelled all enemy attacks in the Pervomaiske District of the Donetsk Region. The occupiers carried out more than ten failed attacks in Mariyinka and Krasnohorivka Districts of the Donetsk Region.

The russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia Axes.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, have partial success in the areas west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut Axis, have partial success in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy," the General Staff emphasized.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, the AFU continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and successfully strike the rear of the russian troops.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and six - on the anti-aircraft missile complexes of the occupiers.

Units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the russians and 21 artillery pieces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, troops of the russian occupation army attacked on four axes in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. During the day, 26 combat clashes took place.

It was previously reported that the armed forces of the AFU eliminated 360 more russian invaders during the day, so the total loss of enemy troops in Ukraine amounted to 279,440 soldiers. Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 tanks and 40 enemy artillery systems on the last day.