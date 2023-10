The aggressor state of russia intends to place sea mines along the shipping route, which ensures the export of Ukrainian grain. Russia wants to accuse Ukraine of attacking civilian vessels. This was reported by the UK Government on Thursday, October 5, with reference to intelligence data.

Intelligence shows that russia can use sea mines to hit civilian vessels in the Black Sea, including by installing them on approaches to Ukrainian ports. The UK believes that russia will be responsible for any attacks on Ukraine.

“The UK assesses Russia is seeking to target civilian shipping travelling through Ukraine’s ‘humanitarian corridor’ in order to deter the export of Ukrainian grain. This would continue Russia’s attempts to pressure the Ukrainian economy. Russia almost certainly wants to avoid openly sinking civilian ships, instead falsely laying blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian vessels in the Black Sea,” the statement said.

The UK has previously said that the russian military attempted a missile attack on a cargo ship in the Black Sea: "By releasing our assessment of this intelligence, the UK seeks to expose Russia’s tactics to deter any such incident from occurring," the government said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the "grain corridor."

On September 8, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a secret letter to the aggressor state of russia, in which he proposed to fulfill four main russian conditions in exchange for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On September 8, The Telegraph reported that the British Royal Air Force was conducting patrols over the Black Sea to deter the aggressor state of russia from attacking civilian Ukrainian grain vessels.