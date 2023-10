The Verkhovna Rada has gathered votes to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos parliamentary faction Yulia Klymenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"226 signatures of MPs have been GATHERED for appealing to Ruslan Stefanchuk to introduce a ban on the moscow church into the hall for a vote, therefore, there ARE votes in the hall," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in an interview with Radio Svoboda expressed doubt that there would be the necessary 226 votes in parliament to ban the activities of the UOC (MP) if the relevant bills are put to a vote.

In January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed that the Verkhovna Rada ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Ukraine (bill No. 8371).