The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

This is stated in bill 8371, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the activity of religious organizations that are affiliated with the centers of influence of a religious organization (association), the management center of which is located in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine, is not allowed in Ukraine.

The activity of a religious organization can be terminated in a court of law based on an administrative claim by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy or the prosecutor.

It is also proposed to allow the Ministry of Culture to carry out a religious examination of the activities of religious organizations to identify subordination to the aggressor country, and as a result, the authority can issue orders to eliminate violations identified as a result of the examination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the Ukrainian citizenship of 13 clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.