According to the prefecture of Venice, 9 Ukrainians were killed in the accident with a tourist bus, which crashed in Mestre on October 3.

About it, as reported by European Pravda, writes the ANSA agency.

In total, the prefecture states, 21 people were the victim of an accident: 9 Ukrainians, 4 Romanians, 3 Germans, two Portuguese, Croat, South African and Italian. The latter was a driver.

Among the Ukrainians were three friends, all born in 1983, details La Repubblica. From Ukraine, there was also a 70-year-old man who was on vacation with his son, and a 65-year-old woman.

With regard to the victims, persons of 13 out of 15 were identified. Among them: 5 citizens of Ukraine, 4 Germans, two Spaniards, Croat and French. The last two victims whose persons are still being indentified can be citizens of Ukraine and Germany.

Among the 15 hospitalized - 12 adults and 3 minors. 10 people in intensive care.

The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of four Ukrainians and a wound of four more.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for unidentified reasons the bus crashed on Tuesday, October 3, shortly before 8:00 p.m. It was driving tourists to camping.

The bus took off from the trestle and fell from height. According to some reports, the bus worked on methane, fell on the transmission line and caught fire. Investigative actions are ongoing. 21 people were killed in the accident. The prefecture of Venice reported that among the killed and victims there are citizens of Ukraine.