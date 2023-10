The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukrainian citizens are among the victims of the bus accident that occurred in the area of Venice Mestre on October 3.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, in a comment to the European Pravda online media outlet.

"Currently, five dead Ukrainians are known, and three more are injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance in the hospital," Nikolenko said.

According to him, the Ukrainian embassy in Rome and the consulate general in Milan are already dealing with the traffic accident that happened on Tuesday evening.

"According to the available information, a tourist bus with 40 passengers broke off the overpass and fell from a height," Nikolenko emphasized.

Ukrainian consuls interact with Italian law enforcement officers in the context of clarifying all the circumstances of the road accident, monitoring the treatment of our citizens, and establishing contact with relatives, added the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the bus crashed on Tuesday, October 3, shortly before 8:00 p.m. for reasons that have not yet been determined. He drove tourists to the camping site in Marghera.

Twenty-one people died in the accident. The prefecture of Venice reported that among the dead and injured are citizens of Ukraine.