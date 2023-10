Ukraine exports record-breaking amount of electricity in September since the beginning of 2023

In September, Ukraine exported 111,100 MWh of electricity, which is a record volume since the beginning of 2023.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy with a link to the Energy Map open data portal, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the results of September, 60% of electricity went to Slovakia (66,700 MWh) and 40% to Moldova (44,400 MWh).

At the same time, electricity imports last month reached 23,800 MWh: 77% (18,400 MWh) came from Slovakia and 23% (5,400 MWh) – from Moldova.

"If we compare it with August, when the supply was extremely small, only 200 MWh, exports increased 544 times. However, compared to last September (419,800 MWh) - it decreased almost four times," states the message.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.