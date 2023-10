Special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine suffered losses after completing a task on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula. The representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov stated this in a comment to the Ukrainian Pravda on Wednesday, October 4.

According to Yusov, the Ukrainian fighters completed the task and withdrew, but with certain losses.

"There was a battle with the russian invaders, there are many killed and wounded from the personnel of the invaders. Unfortunately, there are losses among the Ukrainian defenders, who are still not commensurate with the russians," said the Defense Intelligence representative.

The operation to de-occupy the peninsula continues, said Yusov. He appealed to the inhabitants of Crimea and called on them to help the Defense Forces of Ukraine in order to return the Ukrainian territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, special forces of the Defense Intelligence landed on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and hit russian invaders.

On September 22, a missile strike was launched against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On September 22, the russian ministry of defense admitted that the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.