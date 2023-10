Ukraine and US to produce air defense systems on Ukrainian territory - Kamyshyn

Ukraine, together with the United States, will begin to produce air defense systems on Ukrainian territory. The first results will be until the end of this year. Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this to NV on Wednesday, October 4.

Kamyshyn said that during the recent visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, Kyiv and Washington agreed to produce air defense systems on Ukrainian territory.

"During our visit to the United States, we received not only another assurance about the continuation of financial and military support, but also a willingness to work on the joint production of air defense systems. We have already begun work on this," Kamyshyn said.

According to him, the first results of joint production will be by the end of 2023, and other complex system things - in the coming years.

