AFU advance near Robotyne at distance of 600 m

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Region) at a distance of 600 meters.

The speaker of the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers continue to gain a foothold on the occupied borders.

"We had partial success west of Robotyne. There, our soldiers inflict losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment. In certain directions, we have advanced from 100 to 600 meters," Shtupun said.

Besides, Ukrainian defenders continue to pressure on the Melitopol axis.

Over the past three days, the Ukrainian military has captured 25 occupiers.

"But the enemy does not give up and tries to restore the lost position, in particular, west of Verbove and southeast of Mala Tokmachka. The enemy is already throwing the elite - landing troops, but it is suffering losses," the speaker added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August the Armed Forces of Ukraine released Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers massively move in the homes of locals from Tokmak to Robotyne.