Sunak urges allies to give Ukraine resources it needs to win war

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on partners to give Australia the resources it needs to end the war.

He wrote about this on his Twitter (X).

Rishi Sunak recalled that Britain became the first country to decide to provide Ukraine with tanks and pushed more than a dozen countries to this step, and then this also happened with the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

"I say this to our allies: Give President Zelenskyy the tools - the Ukrainians will finish the job," he wrote.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the comments thanked the Prime Minister and Britain for supporting Ukraine.

Earlier, the British ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the government to stop delaying and send more weapons to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is also confident that Ukraine and the United States are on the "finish line" in the supply of American long-range ATACMS missiles. If the missiles were not provided, he said, it would result in more battlefield casualties.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, noted that it was unknown whether there would be a major breakthrough in this year's counteroffensive. At the same time, in his opinion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have more success.