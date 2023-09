Zelenskyy sure the issue of ATACMS transfer to Ukraine is "on the finish line"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his confidence that Ukraine and the United States are on the "finish line" regarding the supply of American ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine. According to him, if the missiles are not provided, it will lead to more casualties on the battlefield.

The leader said this in an interview with CNN.

Thus, in an interview with the publication, the President recalled Ukraine's desire to receive long-range missiles from the United States. US President Joe Biden is still considering whether to transfer ATACMS.

"We are on the finish line, I am sure of that," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine does not want these missiles to be aimed at russia but wants to preserve its combat capabilities.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that it "will be a loss" for Ukraine if ATACMS are not provided and added that it will lead to "greater losses on the battlefield and elsewhere."

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for more air defense systems, in particular the American Patriot air defense system. The President explained that they are necessary to protect civilian areas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the USA, four senators representing the Republican Party appealed to President Joe Biden. They demanded the immediate transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine needs TAURUS and ATACMS long-range missiles.