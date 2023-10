During a working trip to the Kharkiv Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the locations of brigades that perform combat tasks in the Kupyansk - Lyman section. This was announced by the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Zelenskyy listened to the report of the commander of the operational-tactical group Lyman Oleksandr Hruzevych about the operational situation in the area of responsibility.

According to the report, the Kupyansk-Lyman direction is one of the hottest on the front, the russian occupiers are constantly trying to carry out offensive actions there.

The President listened to the reports of the brigade commanders about the operational situation on the battlefield, the course of offensive and defensive actions of their units.

During the conversation with the commanders, Zelenskyy received information about the primary needs of the units, among which the military most often mentioned front-line anti-aircraft and electronic warfare equipment, and certain types of ammunition. It was also emphasized the need to simplify regulatory procedures and eliminate bureaucratic barriers that prevent staffing.

The President presented awards to military personnel and combat medics who distinguished themselves during the defense of Ukraine. The memory of the fallen soldiers was honored with a moment of silence.

Zelenskyy also visited the tank unit of the 21st separate mechanized brigade, where he inspected the equipment transferred to the Ukrainian army by Western partners, including Leopard-2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, which were used in the battles in the Kupyansk axis. The President talked with the crews of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of September, the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilia Yevlash, reported that the russian invaders were forming a "shock fist" of hundreds of thousands of troops in the Kupyansk axis.