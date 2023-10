Occupiers filling trenches with concrete and building new defense lines around Tokmak - Fedorov

The russian invaders are filling trenches with concrete and building new lines of defense around Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told about this in his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, the russians have set up a complex system of trenches-tunnels and two-story underground dugouts in the Novoprokopivka area.

New transport routes are also being built to facilitate the delivery of military cargo. The occupying "authorities" announced that they would build a railway from Melitopol to Rostov and a highway from Mariupol to Novoazovsk.

"The russians are not planning any 'goodwill gestures' at the temporary occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region in the near future, but our soldiers are definitely not interested in their plans," he emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier Fedorov reported that the occupiers are en masse moving into the houses of locals from Tokmak to Robotyne.

It was also reported that in Tokmak, the occupiers are taking food and pets from civilians due to the delay in provision.

Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhzhia axis, the invaders change into civilian clothes and flee from the front line.