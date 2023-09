Occupiers on Zaporizhzhia axis change into civilian clothes and run away from front line - Fedorov

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the invaders change into civilian clothes and run away from the front line. In temporarily occupied Melitopol, russians check every car that leaves the city to catch deserters.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel.

Besides, according to Fedorov, conflicts break out between the occupiers.

"In Tokmak, the "military police" beat the "participants of the special military operation", an Ossetian and a Kabardian, with the slogans "russia for russians," the mayor said.

At that, in the Melitopol district, the FSB searches the houses where the russian military lived.

"To support his cannon fodder, putin even assigned the 58th Army, which is just killing Ukrainians in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the name "Guards." However, this will definitely not help the russians win. They will run away with an honorary title," Fedorov added.

Recall that earlier Fedorov said that the occupiers are massively settled in local houses from Tokmak to Robotyne. Locals are forced to leave their homes due to such a "settlement." They also move to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, but to other population centers.