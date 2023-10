The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a special operation in the Mykolaiv Region, as a result of which it neutralized another russian intelligence network. This was reported by the SSU press service.

"It consisted of 13 local residents who worked for the FSB. The attackers gathered intelligence on the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the southern region. They also corrected the air attacks of the russian federation on the residential and social infrastructure of the regional center. It was under their guidance that the russian occupiers struck from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at a multi-story building in Mykolaiv in the fall of 2022. At that time, seven civilians, including a minor child, were killed as a result of enemy shelling," the message reads.

According to the SSU, russian informants passed the coordinates of Ukrainian objects to the FSB through a "liaison".

"He turned out to be the pro-Kremlin blogger Sergei Lebedev (better known under the pseudonym "Lokhmaty"). In June of this year, the SSBU exposed him for intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine and served with suspicion of treason and violation of the laws and customs of war. During the investigation of “Lokhmaty's” criminal actions, it was established that, on the instructions of the FSB, he remotely created his own agency on the territory of the Mykolaiv Region. It included 13 local subscribers to his Telegram channel. It was through this Internet resource that the suspect recruited his agents and then received intelligence from them," the SSU informs.

The special service informs that its employees have identified all members of the “Lokhmaty” agency and detained them at various locations.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served the nine detainees with suspicion under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Unauthorized dissemination of information about the sending, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed in conditions of war or emergency").

The accused are currently in custody. The court found four more members of the group guilty of the crimes committed and sentenced them from 8 to 15 years in prison.

It will be recalled that the SSU detained an FSB agent who wanted to enroll in the Army of Drones school in order to then guide missiles there.