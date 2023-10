Men who legally went abroad and stayed there can be fined upon their return - Interior Ministry

Male citizens of Ukraine of conscription age who legally went abroad may be fined upon their return.

This was said by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, discussions are currently ongoing at a state level regarding the responsibility of citizens who have gone abroad.

"Perhaps it will be a fine after returning from abroad to Ukraine. If it is illegal, then it will be a criminal liability," Klymenko said.

The minister emphasized that this problem will be solved in the near future at the level of amendments to the legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, conscripted men who illegally left Ukraine will still be held responsible after returning to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, it is proposed to create an electronic register in which personal and service data of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists and data on the need for staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations will be entered, in addition to information that constitutes a state secret.

Men who went abroad with forged certificates of "unfitness" for mobilization could be extradited to Ukraine and punished in accordance with the law.