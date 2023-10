Since the beginning of the year, the DTEK Energy company has carried out repair work on 16 power units of thermal power plants, which is 84% of the planned TPP repairs before the beginning of the heating season.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"DTEK Energy commissioned a power unit of one of the company's thermal power plants after ongoing repairs. This increases the power and reliability of the power system by an additional 100 MW, and it is expected to increase to 225 MW in the coming days. Last month, DTEK Energy power engineers introduced three power units into the power system after repairs. Another one was added after de-conservation and modernization. Thanks to them, it was possible to increase the capacity of the power system to 800 MW," the message reads.

Thus, according to the report, since the beginning of September, the power system has received almost 1 GW of renewed capacity.

"Since the beginning of the year, the power industry has already repaired 16 power units of the DTEK Energy TPP. For stable operation during the heating season, it is planned to carry out 19 power unit repairs before the start of the heating season. That is, 84% of the planned has been completed so far. In general, within the framework of the repair campaign until the end of this year, DTEK Energy plans to repair 27 power units,” the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable heat generation during the autumn-winter period.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.