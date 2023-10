SkyUp airlines has received the FAOC Foreign Carrier Certificate, which allows the airline to provide ACMI (aviation leasing) services and charter flights from other countries to Canada.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

SkyUp has received permits for nine aircraft in its fleet to fly international routes to Canada.

As part of the certification, the carrier also received a charter permit (permission to perform non-scheduled flights) and a CBSA carrier code (a carrier code from the Canada Border Services Agency).

"According to the received certificate, we can operate charter flights and provide ACMI services in Canadian airspace. SkyUp began operating commercial flights under ACMI contracts from mid-April 2022. As of June 2023, according to the ACMI Contract Monitor report from ch-aviation, the carrier entered the TOP-15 suppliers of ACMI services and the list of airlines with the largest ACMI contracts," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day russia's full-scale invasion began.

UkSATSE announced that the airspace would be opened after the end of the war.

In September, SkyUp received a FAR129 foreign air carrier certificate, which allows the company to operate flights to/from the United States.

In May, SkyUp entered the European air transportation market.

The SkyUp airline was registered in June 2017 and began operations in April 2018.

SkyUp is a subsidiary of the Join Up travel operator.