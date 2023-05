SkyUp Airlines has opened a subsidiary SkyUp MT in Europe, which has received an air operator certificate (AOC) and an air operator license (AOL).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A new airline has opened in Europe under our brand - SkyUp MT, with its head office in Malta. On May 5, it received a European air operator certificate and an air operator license. Now this company will be able to more efficiently fulfill contracts under the terms of a wet lease. And what is especially important is to work fully in EU and perform regular flights in the future," the message reads.

It is noted that SkyUp MT registered the first aircraft - a Boeing 737-800 with the registration mark 9H-SAU.

"This is a 2011 aircraft with a cabin configuration for 189 seats. It was modified at the request of the airline - modern comfortable Geven seats were installed. In addition, the aircraft is equipped with winglets that help save fuel... By the end of 2023, SkyUp MT plans to receive more aircraft. These aircraft will no longer be from the fleet of Ukrainian SkyUp, but will arrive under new contracts," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SkyUp airline was registered in June 2017 and began operations in April 2018.

The SkyUp fleet consists of 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 2 Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

SkyUp is a subsidiary of the Join Up travel operator.