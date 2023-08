The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine gave an updated forecast for the gross production of grain and oilseeds. In particular, this year farmers can collect about 56.4 million tons of grain, as well as 20.3 million tons of oil. This was reported by the Government portal.

Thus, at the beginning of spring 2023, the total gross harvest for the current year was projected at 63.5 million tons, which was 13% less in relation to the 2022 figure.

In June, after the harvest began, the forecast was raised to 68 million tons, which was 7% less than the 2022 figure.

"Now, due to favorable weather conditions, we have every reason for another change in the forecast in the positive direction to 76.7 million tons, which is 5% more than in 2022," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy added that although the total area of sown spring and winter grains this year was 980,000 hectares smaller than last year and amounted to 10,895,000 hectares, weather conditions contributed to the almost record yield of grain crops (up to 51.8 centners per hectare), which allows to significantly increase the volume of crop production.

In Ukraine in 2023, according to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, farmers will be able to collect grain in the following volumes:

- wheat - 20.9 million tons;

- barley - 5.8 million tons;

- corn - 28.1 million tons.

Gross production of oilseeds will reach 20.3 million tons. According to the forecast, the harvest of sunflower will be at the level of 12 million tons.

It is also predicted that Ukrainian farmers will be able to collect a record high for recent years amount of rapeseeds - 4 million tons. Soybean production is 4.2 million tons and sugar beet production is 13.7 million tons.

Analysts predict gross wheat harvest by Ukrainian farmers this season at the level of 23.5-24 million tons, which is significantly higher than current market expectations. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on whose data the world mainly orients, says a maximum may be 17.5 million tons of wheat.