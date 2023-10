Ukrainian pilots are already training on aircraft simulators as part of exercises on F-16 fighters. The next stage is flights with an instructor on real aircraft.

The spokesman for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Our pilots are learning. They already fly on aircraft simulators. This is not a simulator, this is actually a full-fledged aircraft - a cabin that moves, which completely repeats the cockpit of the F-16. The next stage, respectively, is flights with an instructor, already on real aircraft," he said.

Ihnat noted that new groups of pilots will also be formed, who will be trained on F-16 fighters.

"You have already seen the fact that here pilots perform homework on language learning and adapt to F-16 using simulators," the speaker added.

Besides, Ihnat noted that in general, information about training is non-public.

"Partners don't want to talk about it, just do their job, and our pilots are learning," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States began a program to train Ukrainian pilots to pilot multifunctional F-16 fighters. Its first stage involves language learning.

In the first half of September, the United States told how long the training of Ukrainian pilots for piloting F-16 fighters will last.

Recall, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs about 160 F-16 aircraft to deprive russia of absolute dominance in the sky.