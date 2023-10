The russian occupiers are transferring air defense equipment to Simferopol, as well as setting up new defense structures, the so-called "dragon's teeth".

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC) with reference to information from the Crimean underground.

In particular, the Resistance points out that the russian military received new orders to increase the defense capabilities of the occupying forces on the peninsula. The transfer of air defense equipment to Simferopol was recorded.

In addition, the Crimean underground recorded the construction of new fortifications, the so-called "dragon's teeth".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers claim that a missile was allegedly shot down over the area, fragments of which fell on warehouses.

In addition, on the evening of September 25, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers announced the alleged shooting down of a missile near Belbek airport.

Meanwhile, an intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense reports that the russian federation is preparing for a protracted war and plans to increase "defense" spending to 30 percent of total government spending in 2024.