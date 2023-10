The aggressor state, the russian federation, is preparing for a protracted war and is going to increase spending on "defense" to 30 percent of total state spending in 2024.

This is stated in the overview of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, published on Twitter (X).

Thus, according to documents that were probably leaked from the Ministry of Finance of the russian federation, the aggressor state's expenditures on "defense" will increase to approximately 30 percent of total state expenditures in 2024.

"The ministry proposes a defense budget of RUB 10.8 trillion, which is equivalent to approximately 6 percent of GDP and an increase of 68 percent compared to 2023," the report said.

UK intelligence suggests that russia will be able to sustain this level of "defense" spending until 2024, but only at the expense of the wider economy.

"Full information on russian defense spending is always classified, but these figures suggest that russia is preparing for many more years of hostilities in Ukraine," the review says.

It is noted that before this, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor state, Sergei Shoigu, made statements on September 27, 2023, in which it is said that he is ready for the continuation of the war in 2025.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of russia spends about USD 300 million a day on waging war against Ukraine. The occupiers spent more from their budget for January-June 2023 than they planned to spend for the whole 2023. Despite this, the russian federation is doubling its military budget, the Forbes Ukraine portal reported.