Future of EU - from Lisbon to Luhansk - German Foreign Minister Baerbock on Ukraine's membership

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Ukraine's future was in the European Union. She believes that soon its borders will stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk.

Baerbock made a corresponding statement today, October 2, during a visit to Kyiv. Her words are quoted by Handelsblatt.

She once again confirmed Germany's desire to accept Ukraine to the European Union, but did not specify the timing of the country's accession to the bloc.

"The future of Ukraine is in the European Union, in this community of freedom. And soon it will stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk," said Baerbock.

The head of the German foreign ministry also repeated her call for strengthening the air defense of Ukraine on the eve of winter, as well as providing the country with electric generators.

She recalled that last winter, the aggressor country russia deliberately attacked Ukrainian power plants to cause power outages.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 2, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, gathered the foreign ministers of the EU countries in Kyiv to express their support for Ukraine.

This is the first meeting of European Union foreign ministers outside the EU in the entire history of the bloc.

Earlier we reported that on September 30, Borrell arrived in Odesa on an unannounced visit.