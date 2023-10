Borrel gathers heads of foreign ministries of EU countries in Kyiv on Monday in support of Ukraine

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, gathered the foreign ministers of the EU countries in Kyiv on Monday, October 2, to express their support for Ukraine. Borrell announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am convening today the EU Foreign Ministers in Kyiv, for the first ever meeting of all 27 Member States outside the EU,” he said.

Borrell called this meeting historic and assured that the future of Ukraine is in the EU.

He noted that the heads of foreign ministries of the EU countries gathered today in Kyiv to express solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Borrell unexpectedly arrived in Odesa for an unannounced visit, and then left for Kyiv.

On the Day of Defenders on October 1, Borrell together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of fallen soldiers.