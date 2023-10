The French state insurance company Bpifrance Assurance Export will insure French companies that are ready to invest in Ukraine and take an active part in the reconstruction of the country without waiting for the end of the war.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Any company that operates under French law and makes long-term investments abroad in a new or existing company, or any credit institution that provides a bank loan to a foreign unit, is entitled to this investment insurance. It protects investors or credit institutions, which issue investment loans, against the risks of property damage or non-payment, non-transfer, expropriation or political violence. The insurance covers up to 95% of the loss of the investor's assets or receivables," the statement said.

In addition, according to the report, France continues negotiations with partners on supporting the economy of Ukraine and mobilizing innovative financial instruments for the recovery of Ukraine.

"We had a lot of discussions and negotiations regarding French insurance of our companies against war risks, and finally we have the result of this painstaking work. The French export credit agency has begun to provide guarantees for companies that are interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We see a revival of interest on the part of the French commercial sector in work in Ukraine, so this decision is a signal to French companies that they can more actively enter the Ukrainian market," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Ukraine received all the SCALP aviation cruise missiles that the French authorities promised to transfer in the first batch of deliveries, and these missiles will continue to be supplied to Kyiv.