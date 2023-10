AFU destroy 510 occupiers, 15 tanks and almost 50 artillery systems. General Staff reports russian losses in

The defense forces of Ukraine last day eliminated another 510 russian occupiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 15 tanks, 18 drones and almost 50 enemy artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 10/02/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 279,080 (+ 510) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,717 (+ 15) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 9,000 (+ 9) units;

artillery systems - 6,525 (+ 48) units;

MLRS - 801 (+ 3) units;

air defense equipment - 540 (+ 3) units;

aircraft - 316 units;

helicopters - 316 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,061 (+ 18) units;

cruise missiles - 1,529 units;

ships/boats - 20 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 8,909 (+ 26) units;

special equipment - 938 (+ 5) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, Ukrainian servicemen liberated the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. Fighting for it continued from the beginning of June this year.

ISW analysts suggested that several companies of the Armed Forces with the support of artillery could make a breakthrough and take a number of positions of the occupiers on the Robotyne-Verbove line.