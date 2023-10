Russia working on new surface-to-surface missile that can be launched from S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex

The aggressor country of russia is working on the creation of a new operational-tactical missile, which could be launched from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex.

Militarnyi writes about this with reference to footage of russian propagandists from the Kapustin Yar training ground of September 29.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the russian federation Dmitry Medvedev visited the test site, where he was allegedly shown testing a new surface-to-surface missile.

The publication notes that the published footage did not show the launches of missiles, if they really were.

However, two launchers, probably of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex, could be seen on the footage.

The russian military also showed Medvedev a series of slides with graphs, one of which may have depicted the ballistic trajectory of the new missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as early as July 2022, it became known that the russian occupying army was using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex for strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained at that time, that the occupiers were shelling Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles in order to save cruise and ballistic missiles.

And the day before it became known that russia is able to increase the production of missiles if it continues to circumvent Western sanctions.