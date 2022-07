In recent weeks, the occupiers have begun to hit ground targets with anti-aircraft missiles from the S-300 complex. The main purpose of the latter is the destruction of air targets. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

The reason for the enemy's use of heavy anti-aircraft missiles is that Russian invaders are trying to save modern technological weapons.

The Ukrainian military assumes that Russians have a surplus of anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 system, therefore they use them in front-line zones - in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv operating zones.

The message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also notes that this complex can work for both air and ground and surface purposes. However, the destruction of objects will not be as destructive as during the operation of typical fire means on the ground.

The warhead of anti-aircraft missiles is designed to hit unarmored targets (aircraft fuselages) with thousands of striking elements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, the Russian military launched six S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv.