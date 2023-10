At night, occupiers attack Cherkasy Region. Fire breaks out at grain warehouse in Uman, injured person reporte

Overnight into October 1, the russian occupiers massively attacked the Cherkasy Region with attack drones. There are hits on the industrial infrastructure in Uman. Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to Taburets, as a result of the attack, fires broke out in warehouses. In particular, where grain was stored.

One person was previously injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

Currently, the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing. All specialized services work on site. Law enforcement officers are recording yet another crime committed by russian terrorists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 8 missile and 99 air strikes, launched 45 rocket salvo fire attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

Also, the russian federation struck another blow against Ukraine by using about 40 Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south. The forces and means of air defense destroyed 30 enemy Shaheds within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia Regions.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.