During the past day, September 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 440 russian invaders, 11 tanks and 30 artillery systems. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to October 01, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 278,570 (+440) persons;

tanks - 4,702 (+11) units;

armored combat vehicles - 8,991 (+7) units;

artillery systems - 6,477 (+30) units;

MLRS - 798 (+2) units;

air defense equipment - 537 (+0) units;

aircraft - 316 (+1) units;

helicopters - 316 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5,043 (+37) units;

cruise missiles - 1,529 (+0) units;

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 8,883 (+29) units;

special equipment - 933 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol axis and offensive actions in the Bakhmut axis, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and entrench on the reached borders. In total, 38 combat clashes took place during the past day.