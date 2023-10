At night, occupiers hit territory of civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles

At night, the russian invaders shelled Kharkiv. The hits of three missiles were recorded. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehyubov, in his Telegram channel.

So, according to Syniehubov, around 01:00 a.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. The hits of 3 missiles, previously S-300, were on the territory of the civilian enterprise.

As a result of the attack of the occupiers, a fire broke out.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 8 missile and 99 air strikes, launched 45 rocket salvo fire attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

Also, the russian federation struck another blow against Ukraine by using about 40 Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south. The forces and means of air defense destroyed 30 enemy Shaheds within the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia Regions.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.