Today, October 1, is the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

The holiday is tied to the Christian celebration of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God, and was previously celebrated on October 14. However, on September 1, 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) switched to a new church calendar, in which all church holidays come 13 days earlier. The Intercession is now celebrated on October 1, and together with it, the date of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine was moved.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

"Difficult times made us strong. And the strong bring victorious times closer. Step by step. Today, tomorrow, every day, every minute.

No one has and will not be able to "disable" our stability, endurance, strength, courage, neither by plan nor by accident. They do not have an expiration date, an end date, or an extreme point after which we would stop resisting and fighting, except for one thing - our victory. Bringing it closer every day, we say: "We will fight as long as it takes!"

We did it in the first minutes of February 24, we have been doing it for all these 585 days and we will continue to do it.

Glory to all who fight and defend the Motherland! Glory to our defenders! Glory to the Ukrainian people!" the President said.

