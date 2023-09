Russians shoot down their own fighter over Ukraine

Russian air defense confused targets and shot down a russian Su-35 fighter in the area of the city of Tokmak captured by russians in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Journalist Yurii Butusov reported this on Telegram.

"Yesterday, information appeared about the shooting down of a russian Su-35 fighter near the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia Region. In view of everything, the invaders’ air defense "distinguished itself", "landing" its plane worth about USD 100 million," he wrote.

According to him, the fact of the destruction of the aircraft was confirmed by another Telegram channel related to air defense - monitor.

Besides, the russian aviation Z-blogger Fighterbomber published a post with condolences regarding the death of the Su-35 crew. The pilot was wished "eternal flight." This is another confirmation of the death of the crew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July in the Shcherbinovsky District of the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor state of russia, a Su-25 military plane crashed.

On May 13, four aircraft of the russian occupation army crashed in the Bryansk Region within a few hours.

On May 12, a russian Мі-28 attack helicopter crashed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.