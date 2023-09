The IAEA suggests increased military activity in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant area due to numerous explosions over the past week. This is announced in the statement of the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, published on the agency's website.

"IAEA experts working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported that they heard numerous explosions during the last week, which may indicate increased military activity in the area, which may also pose a potential threat to nuclear safety at the facility," Grossi said.

"The reports I am receiving from our experts indicate that the explosions occurred some distance from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. However, I remain deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant at this time of heightened military tension in the region," stated the head of the IAEA.

"Whatever happens in the conflict zone, wherever it is, everyone will be affected by a nuclear accident, and I call for all necessary measures to be taken to prevent this from happening," the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency emphasized.

The report also states that the Zaporizhzhia NPP separately informed the IAEA team that on the morning of September 7, several more drone strikes took place in the nearby town of Enerhodar, where many plant employees and their families live. No casualties were reported.

In addition, the IAEA team was informed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP decided to temporarily reduce the number of personnel at the site to a minimum level for the next few days due to concerns about the increased risk of military activity in the area.

At the station, IAEA experts observed the continued presence of mines between the perimeter fences, but they did not see any additional mines during the tour of the site.

However, it is noted, they have not yet been granted access to the roofs of reactor units 1, 2, 5 and 6 of power units. The IAEA team also requested a tour of all six engine rooms, one by one.

"At this time, this request has not been satisfied," the statement reads.