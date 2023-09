MPs suggest cancelling State Final Examination for schoolchildren, but not for everyone. Who will pass it in

The Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on education, science and innovation, Serhii Babak, and another 13 parliamentarians have suggested that the Verkhovna Rada exempt applicants for education who complete each level of complete general secondary education from the State Final Examination.

This is stated in bill No. 10092, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for schoolchildren who will complete primary secondary education in 2024, State Final Examination will be carried out in the piloting mode.

Earlier, the head of the educational committee, Babak, reported that admission of applicants to universities will be through the format of the national multi-subject test (NMT).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, admission to the correspondence form of study in universities is proposed to be canceled from 2024.

In 2024, the main session of the national multi-subject test (NMT) will last longer and will begin earlier, tentatively - at the end of May, the history of Ukraine will be mandatory, there will be no State Final Examination.