Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhii Babak and 13 more parliamentarians have suggested that the Verkhovna Rada cancel the admission of applicants for bachelor's and master's degrees in evening and correspondence forms of education.

This is stated in bill No. 10092, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note states that the corresponding cancellation is introduced, taking into account the accumulated experience of using distance learning technologies.

The authors of the initiative believe that the alternative to the correspondence form will be distance learning, which is why they orient universities to develop the latter.

It is also established that admission to study for higher education and to institutions of professional pre-higher education is carried out in 2024 in a special order, that is, without conducting an external independent evaluation

Earlier, the head of the educational committee, Babak, reported that admission of applicants to universities will be through the format of the national multipurpose test.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2024 the main session of the national multipurpose test will last longer and will begin earlier, tentatively - at the end of May, the history of Ukraine will be obligatory, there will be no state final certification.