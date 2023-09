DTEK Energy puts one of power units of TPP into operation after de-conservation

The DTEK Energy company put into operation one of the power units of the thermal power plant (TPP) with a capacity of 225 MW after de-conservation and modernization.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Power engineers of one of the DTEK Energy thermal power plants put one of the power units into operation after de-conservation and modernization. Its return to full operation allows to increase the power system capacity by an additional up to 225 MW," the message reads.

It is noted that in September, after repair and modernization, the company added four TPP power units to the power system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable heat generation during the autumn-winter period.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.