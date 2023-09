40 foreign traders store gas in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (UGS).

This is stated in the message of the GTS Operator of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In April-September 2023, 40 non-resident companies actively use the shorthaul service of the GTS Operator of Ukraine and transport gas for storage in Ukraine. The group of these clients includes the largest European traders. This season, the GTS Operator of Ukraine concluded 25 new contracts for the provision of transport services for non-residents, and their total number exceeds 130 foreign clients," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy predicts that by the beginning of winter, the volume of European traders' gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities will increase to 3 billion cubic meters.